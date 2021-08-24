The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency is accepting applications for the Room Tax Grant program for the 2021- 2022 cycle as of Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Applications must be postmarked on or before the deadline of Friday, Oct. 15. Grants are available for Bradford County organizations with a 501c3 or 501c6 status with the purpose of promoting tourism in Bradford County with a target audience beyond a 50 mile radius.
Submit only complete applications as incomplete applications will not be reviewed by the grant committee. Other conditions will also apply.
For more information or to apply, please contact the Tourism Promotion Agency at (570) 265-8687 or via email at bctourism@bradfordco.org.
Applications can be downloaded from the Tourism Promotion Agency’s website at www.visitbradfordcounty.com.
