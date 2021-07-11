Bradford County townships and boroughs will receive a second round of ARPA payments for pandemic relief.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced the payments will be given to local municipalities through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program on Friday.
“Many communities are still hurting from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this money is meant to help them through the ongoing economic recovery,” Garrity said. “I encourage local officials to apply for these available funds as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”
Local municipalities like Towanda Borough received $147,060.24, Asylum Township received $54,323.32, Rome Township received $62,644.52, Athens Township received $265,493.46 and Troy Borough received $64,528.57.
Pennsylvania has given $311.8 million in ARPA money to 1,133 state municipalities over the last two weeks and over 2,500 municipalities qualify for ARPA.
Municipalities that have fewer than 50,000 residents can request payments through the Department of Community and Economic Development, while larger ones have to apply directly to the federal government.
According to the Pennsylvania State Treasury, municipalities can use Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments for economic relief due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
