Matthew Allen is excited to announce his candidacy for re-election as Bradford County Treasurer. Allen has been serving as Bradford County Treasurer since 2020.
Allen has enjoyed serving the people of Bradford County first as a county auditor and now as treasurer.
“I have met and interacted with many county residents in various capacities, as Treasurer and as Director of Tax Claim Bureau. The Treasurer’s Office continues to strive to provide the quality service that county residents deserve, in a non-partisan manner,” he said.
His other duties as Treasurer have included serving on the county’s salary and retirement boards, as well as managing county investments. Allen has also attended several PA State conferences for both auditors and treasurers.
Allen graduated with honors from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education Social Science. He went on to earn Master’s credits within the Curriculum and Instruction Major from Bloomsburg University, while working as a Graduate Assistant. After college, Allen taught middle school and high school geography, science, and history, along with math and language arts remediation classes. Allen is an active community member, as he has coached football, basketball and baseball and has been involved with Little League. He currently serves as a volunteer coach for the Troy boys basketball program. Allen is an active member of the Troy Rotary Club and serves on the Bradford County Republican Committee.
Allen was born and raised in Burlington and is the son of Jerry and the late Audrey Allen. He resides in Burlington Township with his wife Pamela and their daughter Alexandra Audrey. Pamela is employed as a teacher for the Troy Area School District. Matthew is eager to continue serving the residents of Bradford County as treasurer and he humbly asks for your support and your vote for re-election on May 16.
