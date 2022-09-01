Bradford County under drought watch

Bradford County is currently under a drought watch along with over half of Pennsylvania’s other counties.
The Commonwealth Drought Task Force declared a drought watch for 36 counties in Pennsylvania Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
No county is in drought warning or emergency status at this time, however, residents are being asked to conserve and reduce water during the watch. Specifically, a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day, or 5% to 10% less usage is requested by the task force.
Along with Bradford County, the other 35 counties under the watch consist of large segments of northeast Pennsylvania. These counties include: Berks, Bucks, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming.
“A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and a number of others have inched into increasingly dry conditions in recent weeks,” DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh stated. “We’re asking Pennsylvanians in all of these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water.”
Depending on local conditions, water suppliers or municipalities could ask residents to engage in stricter water use reduction. Water suppliers have be notified by the DEP to monitor supplies and update drought contingency plans as necessary.
DEP has offered multiple suggestions that people can use to conserve water at home and avoid negative impacts from a drought.
People should only run water when necessary and shouldn’t let the faucet run while brushing teeth or shaving, as well as lessen the time to warm up water before showering. Dishwashers and washing machines can be used less and only with full loads.
Gardens can be watered during cooler evenings or morning hours, while water can be directed to the ground at the base of the plant. Lawns should only be watered if necessary, and use less than 1 inch of water per week. DEP recommends using an empty can to determine how long it takes to water 1 inch. Avoid watering on windy and hot days. This pattern will encourage healthier, deeper grass roots. Overwatering is wasteful and could lead to fungal growth and disease, and can result in shallow, compacted root systems that are more susceptible to drought.
For lawn mowing, people can set blades to 2 to 3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, which improves moisture retention. The grass grows thicker and develops a deeper root system to better survive droughts.
People should check for and repair household leaks, such as leaking toilets that can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.
Instead of hosing off sidewalks, decks or driveways, people can sweep them.
Older appliances can be replaced with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40 to 50 percent less energy. People can install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets, or set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall.
To determine drought conditions, DEP uses four indicators that include precipitation, surface water flow of streams and rivers, groundwater level and soil moisture. The DEP Drought Coordinator monitors indicators with the U.S. Geological Survey.
DEP shares data and recommendations with state and federal agencies and other organizations of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. DEP determines drought watchs and warning declarations.
The next Commonwealth Drought Task Force meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.
For more information, the following websites provide information on droughts and tips on how to reduce water use:
