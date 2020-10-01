Bradford County is now one of 13 counties under a drought watch, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
In an announcement Wednesday, the DEP advised residents under a drought watch to reduce water use by 5% to 10%, or between three and six gallons of water based on an average 62 gallon per person usage.
“It’s going to take a lot of precipitation to get us out of these deficits over time,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
“We are asking residents in these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water.”
Bradford County is one of 29 counties currently on drought watch, which include neighboring Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, and Wyoming counties. Three counties – Clinton, McKean, and Potter – are on drought warnings, and residents there asked to reduce their water usage between 10% and 15%.
The DEP warned that under more localized drought conditions, municipalities or water suppliers could ask residents to further reduce their water usage.
Drought watch, warning or emergency declarations are made based on U.S. Geological Survey gauges that generate stream flow and groundwater level date, as well as precipitation, soil moisture, and information from public water suppliers. Using this data, the DEP recommends the declaration to the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. A drought emergency would require final approval by the governor.
The Drought Task Force will meet again in two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.