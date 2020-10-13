The Pennsylvania Department of Health is showing that Bradford County gained around 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, continuing a recent upward trend after a relatively inactive summer.
Over the weekend, the county gained 61 new confirmed cases.
An update posted to the Bradford County Manor’s website Monday revealed that there have been 24 new confirmed cases among residents since the last update was posted Thursday evening, resulting in a total of 67 resident cases to date. Since that update, there have also been seven new staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to date to 35, along with two presumed positive cases. Of those confirmed, Manor Administrator Jim Shadduck said only one staff member has shown respiratory symptoms in the past 72 hours.
Twenty-three people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Bradford County, according to the Department of Health, with four of them on ventilators.
