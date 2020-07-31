The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday that four additional Bradford County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the week’s total to five and the number of positive cases to date for the county to 73. With this increase, there were no additional deaths or cases reported in connection with the county’s nursing homes and personal care facilities.
The first positive for the week was reported Tuesday. The county is now up 19 confirmed cases compared to this time two weeks ago.
The county has also had nearly 5,000 negative tests to date
Statewide, Pennsylvania had 860 additional positive COVID-19 cases compared to Wednesday’s reporting, along with 14 new deaths.
