Bradford County up to 18 positive COVID-19 cases (free to read)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday that Bradford County now has 18 positive COVID-19 cases while the state’s total has climbed to 21,655.
Pennsylvania also has 78 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 494.
Of the Pennsylvania counties that border Bradford County, Susquehanna is the only county that has had any COVID-19-related deaths with two. Overall, Susquehanna County has 23 confirmed cases while Tioga County has 12, Lyconing County has 20, and Sullivan County has one.
Those who are 65 years old or older account for most of the coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths, according to the Department of Health. That group accounts for 21% of overall cases in Pennsylvania, while 29% are 50 to 64, nearly 41% are 25 to 49, nearly 7% are 19 to 24, 1% are 13 to 18, nearly 1% are 5 to 12, and less than 1% are newborn to 4.
Looking at the department’s hospital data, the number of COVID-19 patients using ventilators in Bradford County has gone from two to one since Friday’s report.
Across Pennsylvania, 98,498 patients have tested negative.
“As we reach another milestone in our year with religious holidays of so many faiths, it gives me hope that we will come out of this renewed as a commonwealth and as a nation,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine during her livestreamed update and Q&A Saturday. “It’s true that we might not be able to come together with our families for the holidays the way we have done so for years and years – generations, in fact – but we have come together as a commonwealth and a nation to reinforce that the only way through this is with each other.”
Some of the questions she faced from the media focused on the future outlook of the virus’ spread in Pennsylvania and when the commonwealth could return to business as normal.
Levine said although the rate of new cases has slowed, “but we’re not there yet. We’ve made progress, but we need to continue, especially right now, the mitigation efforts the governor has put in place and that includes the closures of the schools, that includes the closures of the non-essential, non-life-sustaining businesses, and that includes the statewide stay-at-home orders.”
When the decision to lift restrictions is made, Levine said it will be based on factors such as the percentage of these cases in a given population. After restrictions are lifted for an area, she said officials will continue to monitor for any upswings in infection and respond accordingly. However, a timetable for when officials will be able to take these next steps is still up in the air.
“The virus determines the time table. We don’t determine the time table,” said Levine.
She also expressed confidence with the safety of the food supply in response to a question about the now closed Cargill meat packaging plant in Hazelton where hundreds of workers have tested positive for COVID-19, and whether or not the virus could be passed along on food products.
Asked about the potential for antibody testing to see if those afflicted by the virus had developed immunity, Levine said only one test has received Food and Drug Administration approval so far and is not yet available. However, she is hoping this test or others will become available in the coming weeks.
“I think it will be really useful to test people, whether they are immune to the virus for health care personnel or long-term care living facilities, perhaps with some of the food workers we had been talking about,” she explained. “It won’t be widespread yet, although that’s a goal for the future, but we want to do some of that targeted testing.”
In the meantime, she continued to stress the prevention measures of hand washing or hand sanitizing and social isolation, while also reminding people to keep counters clean, to not touch their faces, and cough or sneeze into their elbows.
“What is most important for Pennsylvanians to remember is to stay calm, stay home, and stay safe,” said Levine.
