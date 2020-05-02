Bradford County’s count of positive COVID-19 cases had increased from 31 to 33 as of midnight Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The increase in cases was specific to the Sayre-based 18840 zip code. Milan, Ulster, Monroeton, Granville Summit, Rome, Warren Center, Little Meadows, Stevensville, Laceyville, and Sugar Run-based zip codes continue to show no positive cases. Bradford County also continues to have no reported cases in its nursing and personal care homes.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has 1,208 additional positive cases and 62 new deaths, bringing the case total to 46,971 and death total to 2,354.
Most of the patients who have been hospitalized or who have died were 65 and older.
Bordering Bradford County in Pennsylvania, Tioga County has had 16 positive cases and one death, Susquehanna County has had 84 positive cases and eight deaths, Wyoming County has had 21 positive cases and two deaths, Sullivan County has had one positive case, and Lycoming County has had 71 positive cases and one death.
In New York state, Tioga County has had 103 positive cases and 10 deaths to date, while Chemung County has had 99 positive cases.
