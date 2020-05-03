Bradford County is now up to 35 positive COVID-19 cases to date, according to Saturday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Meanwhile, the county’s COVID-19-related deaths remain at two.
Overall, the state had 1,334 additional positive cases, bringing the total to 48,305. In addition, 64 more people have died, bringing the total to 2,418.
Most hospitalizations and deaths are attributed to patients 65 and older.
Bordering Bradford County in Pennsylvania, Susquehanna County has had 84 positive cases and nine deaths (all deaths in nursing or personal care homes), Tioga County has had 16 cases and one death, Wyoming County has had 25 positive cases and two deaths, Sullivan County has had one positive case, and Lycoming County has had 81 positive cases and one death.
In New York state, Tioga County has 103 confirmed cases and 10 deaths to date, while Chemung County has 101 positive cases.
