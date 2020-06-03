After holding steady with 46 COVID-19 cases to date for a week, Bradford County’s total went up by two as of midnight Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
These two cases are included among 612 new positive cases reported across the state, bringing the statewide total of 72,894 to date with 100 new deaths. An estimated 67% of those with confirmed COVID-19 have since recovered.
Bradford County’s COVID-19 related deaths remain at three.
Twenty of the cases reported to date in Bradford County have been in the Sayre-based 18840 zip code, while six have been in the Athens-based 18810 zip code. Specific totals for all other affected zip code areas within the county are unavailable through the Department of Health, but fall between one and four cases. The zip codes without any cases are Milan, East Smithfield, Granville Summit, Monroeton, Sugar Run, Laceyville, Stevensville, Rome, Warren Center, and Little Meadows.
As of Sunday, Sullivan County has had three confirmed cases to date. The first case was in the New Albany zip code. The other two cases could either be in the Dushore or Benton zip codes, according to the Department of Health’s zip code case maps.
Neighboring Bradford County, Lycoming County has had 164 positive cases, Susquehanna County has had 110 positive cases, Tioga County has had 19 positive cases, and Wyoming County has had 34 positive cases.
In New York state, Tioga County has had 143 confirmed cases to date with 87 recoveries and 21 deaths — 19 of which had previously been attributed to residents of Elderwood at Waverly. On Tuesday, the facility posted a picture of its 32nd “Covid Conquerer.”
In Chemung County, there have been 110 positive cases to date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.