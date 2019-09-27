Bradford County urged to participate in 2020 census

TROY – As the first weekend of fall approaches moves closer the quickly nearing year 2020 and with it a national census.
Michael Burger, a partnership specialist with the Philadelphia Regional Census Center, urged Bradford County residents to participate in the upcoming census as a way to secure accurate funding for their municipalities during a Troy Borough meeting on Thursday.
Burger stated that the non-response rate in Bradford County during the 2010 census toppled at approximately 16 to 19 percent with a 20 percent rate in Troy alone.
Burger explained that population numbers derived through the census impact the amount of federal funding awarded to each municipality and a lower than actual population count can cause less money to be allocated to programs such as the Area Agency on Aging, Head Start and BeST Transit, as well as liquid fuels funds.
Municipalities lose approximately $2,000 per unregistered person per year over 10 years, Burger stated, showing that any persons that are unaccounted for on the census may cost a municipality around $20,000 by 2030.
Burger said children under 5-years-old are often the most unreported citizens and urged locals to file their census forms accurately to aid their municipalities in receiving accurate funding and keeping money from being wrongfully funneled to larger areas of the United States.
Burger stated that while local residents may currently be receiving visits from U.S. Census Bureau representatives with iPads that are checking to ensure addresses are still active residences, census activity will fully begin this spring.
A reminder to register should be issued at the beginning of March, Burger told, followed by a census form via mail in mid-March with a deadline around tax season. Another reminder will then be mailed to those who have not yet completed census registration followed by a home visit if registration is still not received.
Burger stated that there will be three ways to complete census forms this year with options to respond via mail, phone or online.
