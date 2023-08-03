ROME — On July 30, Russell Hunsinger, a Bradford County born and raised veteran was awarded a Quilt of Valor by Ruth Clearwater, a member of the Quilts of Valor Foundation of Bradford County. Hunsinger’s family joined him for the presentation that was held at North Orwell Community Hall.
Russell served for over two decades, first in the US Air Force for just over eight years, from Jan. 1, 1964 to Feb. 5, 1972. He then served over a year in the Army National Guard. After that, he was in the Army for a total of 12 years, from Sept. 27, 1974 to Aug. 31, 1986. He retired as E7, and served in the Vietnam Era and Cold War in Japan, Korea, Okinawa, Vietnam and Germany.
