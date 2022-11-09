Bradford County voters have made their decisions regarding the 2022 midterm elections. The elections included races for Pennsylvania governor, seats for the 9th congressional district and U.S. Senate, as well as Pennsylvania’s 68th and 110th districts.
As of 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, there were 23,562 total ballots cast in Bradford County during the midterm election. The county has 37,660 registered voters, which means 62.57% of those voters casted ballots.
Listed below are the number of votes casted by Bradford County registered voters for the following elected offices as of 11:09 p.m. Tuesday:
Mehmet Oz (REP): 15,946 — 68.21%.
John Fetterman (DEM): 6,563 — 28.07%.
Erik Gerhardt (LIB): 447 — 1.91%.
Daniel Wassmer (KEY): 203 — 0.87%.
Richard L. Weiss (GRN): 162 — 0.69%.
Douglas V. Mastriano/Carrie Lewis DelRosso (REP): 15,439 — 66.14%.
Josh Shapiro/Austin Davis (DEM): 7,332 — 31.41%.
Matt Hackenburg/Tim McMaster (LIB): 277 — 1.19%.
Christina DiGiulio/Michael Bagdes-Canning (GRN): 162 — 0.69%.
Joe Soloski/Nicole Shultz (KEY): 118 — 0.51%.
Representative in Congress for 9th congressional district:
Dan Meuser (REP): 16,956 — 73.80%.
Amanda R. Waldman (DEM): 5,982 — 26.03%.
Representative in the General Assembly, 68th district:
Clint Owlett: 7,983 — 98.34%.
Representative in the General Assembly, 110th district:
Tina Pickett (REP): 12,644 — 96.23%.
The Review will publish an update featuring the final results from votes casted by all registered voters within the 9th congressional district and the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
