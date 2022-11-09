Bradford County voters have made their decisions regarding the 2022 midterm elections. The elections included races for Pennsylvania governor, seats for the 9th congressional district and U.S. Senate, as well as Pennsylvania’s 68th and 110th districts.

As of 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, there were 23,562 total ballots cast in Bradford County during the midterm election. The county has 37,660 registered voters, which means 62.57% of those voters casted ballots.

