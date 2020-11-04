Bradford County voters share decision-making issues

Long lines extended around buildings and through parking lots at many polling locations in Bradford County Tuesday.
Multiple locals commented that the amount of individuals voting Tuesday makes for the largest turnout they’ve ever seen for an election and voters pointed to a variety of issues that mean the most to them when deciding how to complete their ballot.
For two Bradford County voters, candidate’s policy regarding the American economy rose to the top of the list of issues to focus on when choosing who to vote for.
“The direction of where the candidates want to take the country...one a free market economy, one wants to take it toward socialism. That was the biggest thing for me. I served in the military and I gave up almost eight years of my life and that’s not for nothing,” stated Steven Doud.
“Economy is number one for me, always has been for the most part,” Paul Roy commented. “I’m a family man and gotta support the family, gotta maintain a job always.”
Others cited their faith as their decision-maker when it comes to picking legislative representation.
“The main issue I voted for President Trump (for) is that the Democrats support the ‘murdering’ of babies up to the time they breathe air,” Sherry Lambert said. “God is in control of who conceives and who doesn’t...how do we know God doesn’t have plans for a baby to be adopted to a specific couple to raise it as their own?”
“Although this is the main reason, President Trump is the most patriotic President I have ever seen! He is truly working for the people,” Lambert continued. “There have been no new wars, in fact he is bringing our soldiers home, the vets are now being treated by their own physicians free of charge, he isn’t taking his paycheck but giving it to various places, he tells it like it is whether people like it or not, the economy was going through the roof before Covid but he has had a good recovery rate, he is doing everything right that he can!”
Maddie Thoren noted that the economy and her pro-life values rank at the top of her list of important issues.
“For me the economic policies are (the) number one thing I consider, and abortion, I am a strong Christian so it’s very important to me,” she shared.
Carol Ripley explained that the overall atmosphere of recent times is what pushed her to the polls.
“It’s just a scary time I think, we just want to make things better. With all the sickness and stuff it’s just a scary time and we’ve got little kids and we just want them to be safe,” she stated.
When asked about the issues he values most, Dane Seeley pointed to individual liberty.
“Personal freedom, that’s pretty much my biggest one,” he said.
