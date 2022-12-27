Bradford County warming up after cold streak

Bradford County can expect a different type of weather pattern this week after the latest round of snowy weather.
“Looks like this week temperatures will be increasing, so rising above freezing,” said Meteorologist Adam Gill of the National Weather Service in Binghamton.
Today is expected to have temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, while Wednesday temperatures will rise up into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Thursday into Friday will have temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s and proceed to stay in the 50s through next weekend.
“As far as precipitation chances go, looks like its going to stay mostly dry and then the next chance for rain will be Saturday into Sunday,” Gill said.
This week’s weather will be an open welcome compared to recent low temperatures and snowfall that has impacted the county, he noted.
“That’s going to be a big warm-up that’s very different than last week,” Gill said.
Around 4 to 7 inches of snow fell onto Bradford County on Dec. 15. A snow emergency was declared in Towanda Borough due to the heavy snow, ice and high winds that came with the storm. Vehicles were told to move from Snow Emergency Routes to ensure snow plowing and easier access for emergency vehicles.
