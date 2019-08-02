A $1.5 million grant will be helping with the expansion of a Eureka Resources wastewater treatment facility in Standing Stone Township.
The expansion is expected to provide an additional 15 positions while also improving capacity, treatment and byproduct recovery, according to an announcement from the office of state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) Thursday.
“Economic growth and environmental health are not mutually exclusive,” Yaw said. “Eureka has a proven track record of treating wastewater and protecting the water quality of our rivers and streams across Pennsylvania. This is an important state investment, which will also create additional employment in Bradford County, and I was pleased to advocate for this project.”
Among benefits of the expansion, the facility will be able to extract lithium for sale, which alone will increase U.S. production by 50 percent and meet a growing need.
“We want to thank Gov. Wolf and Sen. Yaw for their support of this job creation project,” said Dan Ertel, CEO Eureka Resources. “Eureka Resources is excited to begin this project, which will allow us to create and retain family sustaining jobs in the 23rd Senatorial District.”
The grant, which comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, requires a dollar-for-dollar match and is provided as a reimbursement.
