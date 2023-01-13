The exhibit space coordinated by the Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council was a popular stop for guests of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show held in Harrisburg this week. Two of many producers of syrup and related products in the Commonwealth this included the Russells and the Jelliffs. They and other families helped to staff “Maple Alley” and share facts about syrup production with guests from Jan. 7 through this coming Sunday. According to the Penn State Extension, Pennsylvania consistently lands in the top ten among maple syrup production, putting out an average of 60,000 gallons per year.

The Jelliff Family started producing maple syrup as a hobby on their Bentley Creek property in 2007. Brothers Greg and Jeff Jelliff had made syrup with their neighbors when the were younger. “It was such a positive experience for them that Greg decided he wanted all of the grandsons to understand how to make maple syrup,” said their mother, Roberta Jelliff.