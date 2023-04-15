Bradford County will celebrate National Volunteer Week

Bradford County will recognize the week of April 16 to 22 as National Volunteer Week.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Bradford County will celebrate a week that pays tribute to residents who selflessly dedicate their time to the community.

The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed the week of April 16 to 22, 2023 as National Volunteer Week during their Thursday meeting.

