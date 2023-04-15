Bradford County will celebrate National Volunteer Week

TOWANDA — Bradford County will celebrate a week that pays tribute to residents who selflessly dedicate their time to the community.
The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed the week of April 16 to 22, 2023 as National Volunteer Week during their Thursday meeting.
“The quality of life in Bradford County and throughout the country is extended and enhanced by volunteers who give unselfishly and devotedly of their time and talents for the benefit of their fellow man,” Miller said.
He stated that all county residents are direct recipients of the services that volunteers provide. Services come from various entities such as civic organizations and emergency response agencies.
“One of the things a lot of people don’t realize is the amount of effort, energy and resources, quite frankly, that people do on their own and at their own expense to provide services that a lot of times go unnoticed,” Miller said.
He added that local residents place as much effort into their volunteer work as they do their regular employment.
Commissioner Doug McLinko stated that it only takes a few hours to volunteer for an organization or activity that can make a big difference in people’s lives.
National Volunteer Week was created in April 1974 by President Richard Nixon as part of a national effort to recognize and appreciate the work of volunteers.
“I urge all Americans to observe that week by seeking out an area in their community in which they can give to a needy individual or a worthy cause by devoting a few hours, or more, each week to volunteer service,” Nixon said on April 20, 1974.
In 2022, President Joe Biden recognized the week and stated that volunteering helps people develop new skills, improve health and build personal and professional relationships.
“Our Nation is stronger, more connected, and best prepared for the future when government, nonprofits, community organizations, the private sector, and the American people work together,” Biden said.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 124.6 million Americans helped their neighbors and community members, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2021, the volunteer work of over 60.7 million Americans generated $122.9 billion for the economy.
