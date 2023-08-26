TOWANDA — Suicide prevention and awareness will be emphasized in September to reflect on the importance of mental health care.
Bradford County will observe September as National Suicide Prevention and Action Month. The Bradford County Commissioners made the declaration at their meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Commissioner Daryl Miller expressed that the county needs to “bring a spotlight on the struggles that are taking place in our communities and how they effect us all.”
Gwen Fassett read the proclamation for the upcoming observance at the meeting. She said that the awareness month aims to “raise the visibility of mental health and proactive suicide prevention resources in our community.”
“We also want to start the conversation, destigmatize it, and help connect people with the appropriate support services,” Fassett said.
She shared statistics highlighting the severity of the issue across the United States. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals between ages 10 to 34, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Around 48,000 people die by suicide each year. An average of 132 suicides occur daily with each one directly impacting 100 additional people, such as friends and family, according to the organization, Hope For The Day.
“We encourage all residents to take time to understand mental health through education and recognize that we need to take care of our mental health while we take care of each other,” Fassett said.
She noted that The Main Link is one local mental health provider in Bradford County that people can access.
In January, The Main Link announced that it offers QPR Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention, which entails 1 to 2-hour training. It teaches people the warning signs for suicide and the three-step QPR method, which stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer to help save lives.
“Like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in a suicide crisis,” according to the Main Link. “Also, like CPR in the Chain of Survival from a life-threatening medical crisis, early recognition of warning sings, early intervention and early professional assessment and care can save lives. In addition to the training, participants are given an informational booklet and a resource list.”
As part of the awareness month, people can participate in the upcoming Eighth Annual Walk Against Suicide on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. in Sayre’s Riverfront Park.
Anyone can access the mental health providers in Bradford County listed below:
The Main Link — Towanda
17 Pine Street, Towanda, PA 18848
The Main Link — Sayre
118 Desmond Street, Sayre, PA 18840
Concern Counseling Services
319 Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848
Abington Counseling
PO Box 4, Lopez, PA 18628
(570) 430-0521 cell, (570) 928-7771
Northwestern Human Services
703 South Elmer Avenue, Suite 115, Sayre, PA 18840
Youth Advocate Program
1 Elizabeth Street #5, Towanda, PA 18848
Northern Tier Counseling, Inc.
24727 Route 6, Towanda, PA 18848
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.