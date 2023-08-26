Bradford County will recognize adult and family literacy in September

TOWANDA — Bradford County will promote the important of literacy for adults and families in September.
The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed the week of Sept. 18 to 24 as National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week during their meeting on Thursday morning.
Gerardo Reyes of the Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program read the proclamation at the meeting. He said that over “43 million American adults cannot read, write or do basic math above a third grade level.” Regarding worker pay, employees with less education than high school graduates make three times less than them.
“Adult education programs such as the Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program contributed to solving these challenges by helping Americans move along in continuing their educational journey to achieve basic skills and get prepared for a career or post-secondary education,” Reyes said.
The Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program offers “free and confidential instruction to adults in reading, writing, math, and English so they may reach their fullest potential in life and participate productively in their community,” according to its website. Volunteer tutors provide one-to-one or small group instructions to adult learners. Sessions are once or twice per week for one to two hours per session. The sessions typically occur in local libraries.
Reyes also spoke about the connection between illiteracy and crime. He stated that 73% of state incarcerated individuals didn’t complete high school and are classified as low-literate. Commissioner Daryl Miller stated that the statistics are alarming and it would be a “disservice to our population to not address these issues.”
“Just think about that [73%]. Three quarters of the incarcerated population. There’s a cause and effect to some of this,” Miller said. “The emphasis on literacy and education in general can’t be overstated.”
Literacy can have a positive effect on reshaping inmates’ futures, Reyes stated. Incarcerated individuals who engage in adult education programs are 43% less likely to return to prison than inmates who don’t take part.
The Bradford Wyoming County Literacy Program will celebrate the literacy week as “a proud participant in the National Educate and Elevate Campaign, which helps our citizens learn about all of their adult education options to attain their professional and personal goals,” Reyes added.
Commissioner Doug McLinko shared a story that has always stuck with him concerning literacy. He once knew a truck driver who was a hard worker, but was often late to deliveries because he couldn’t read road signs.
“Just because you can read doesn’t mean that everybody that’s around you knows how to read or reads well enough to even get through on a day-to-day basis.”
The county commissioners expressed their appreciation towards the program and its community efforts.
The Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program is located at 200 Main St., Suite 5 in Towanda.
