Bradford County will recognize adult and family literacy in September

Bradford County will recognize Sept. 18 to 24 as National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. The Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program will observe the week as a participant in the National Educate and Elevate Campaign. Pictured from left are Paulyne Tao (student), Sarah Fowler (event coordinator), and Nargiza Ismailova (student) at a program event in 2022.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Bradford County will promote the important of literacy for adults and families in September.

The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed the week of Sept. 18 to 24 as National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week during their meeting on Thursday morning.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.