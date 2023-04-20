Bradford County will recognize Library Week from April 23 to 29

TOWANDA — The regional community will have a chance to show their appreciation for local libraries during a week-long recognition.
The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed the week of April 23 to 29 as Library Week in the county. The commissioners made the approval during their April 13 meeting.
A proclamation acknowledging the upcoming commemoration was read at the meeting by Lea Chisum, the Bradford County Library System administrator.
“Libraries provide the opportunity for everyone to pursue their passions and engage in lifelong learning, allowing them to live their best life,” Chisum said.
She stated that libraries offer community programs and resources to people that may not have easy access.
“Libraries also play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills and support for job seekers, small businesses and entrepreneurs,” she said.
She expressed how libraries are important for bringing people together to learn and become active citizens.
“Libraries are accessible and inclusive places that promote a sense of local connection, advancing understanding, civic engagement and shared community goals,” Chisum said. “Libraries are cornerstones of democracy, promoting the free exchange of information and ideas for all.”
She added that the week-long recognition will be celebrated by librarians and library workers across the country.
“Since I’ve been a commissioner, I have a great appreciation for what [librarians] do,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “They are incredibly important to the fabric of communities.”
He added that county officials need to keep local libraries open. McLinko expressed that its important for readers to have physical books that can be held in their hands.
Library officials encourage all county residents to visit libraries within their local municipalities to explore books and multiple resources.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.