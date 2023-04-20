Bradford County will recognize Library Week from April 23 to 29

The Towanda Public Library will celebrated National Library Week, along with many others throughout Bradford County, from April 23 to 29.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — The regional community will have a chance to show their appreciation for local libraries during a week-long recognition.

The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed the week of April 23 to 29 as Library Week in the county. The commissioners made the approval during their April 13 meeting.

