Bradford County will recognize Mental Health Awareness Month in May

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month during their Thursday meeting.
Since 1949, the month-long observance aims to raise awareness about mental health, according to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.
“Together, we fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support the millions of people in the U.S. affected by mental illness,” according to NAMI’s website.
During the commissioners’ meeting, Jennifer Smith of The Main Link read the proclamation recognizing the observance.
“The U.S. surgeon general confirms mental health effects one in five Americans regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion and economic background status,” she said.
The Main Link is an organization that offers “peer support, recreation, education, advocacy and linkages with mental health services for mental health consumers in Bradford and Sullivan counties,” according to its website.
“Bradford County has made a commitment to a county-based systems of mental health care for all residents,” she said. “The guiding principles of community mental health care have always been comprehensive, cost efficiency, effective management and high quality and representative services and these principles are now being adopted by private and public health care.”
She stated that many organizations observe the awareness month such as the National Mental Health Association and the National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare.
Bradford County citizens and institutions can take part in the observance, according to Smith. These institutions include government agencies, businesses and schools.
Commissioner Daryl Miller thanked The Main Link and other mental health providers for their work in helping residents with mental health services.
The Main Link can be found at two specific locations in Bradford County:
- In Towanda Borough: 17 Pine Street, Towanda, PA 18848 — (570) 265-0620
- In Sayre Borough: 118 Desmond Street, Sayre, PA 18840 — (570) 888-5083.
