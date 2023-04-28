Bradford County will recognize Mental Health Awareness Month in May

Mental Health Awareness Month will be recognized in May within Bradford County.

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month during their Thursday meeting.

Since 1949, the month-long observance aims to raise awareness about mental health, according to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

