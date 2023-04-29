Bradford County YMCA accepts grant from Solar Opportunities LLC

The Bradford County Branch YMCA would like to thank Solar Opportunities, LLC for their generous donation of $1,000.00 to the Annual Giving Campaign. Pictured from left is Randi Morse – Executive Director Bradford YMCA, Robert Vanderpool – Owner Solar Opportunities, LLC, and Matt Kelly – Director Bradford YMCA

 Photo provided by Bradford County YMCA

Every day, the Bradford County YMCA serves as a gathering place for the community. Seniors are able to remain independent, exercising their body and mind through classes such as yoga and silver sneakers.

Children and teens gain self-confidence, academic achievement, and lifelong skills through afterschool programs, swimming lessons, and other community activities. Adults and families come to make friends, create lasting memories, and find a welcoming community to be a part of.