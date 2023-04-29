Bradford County YMCA accepts grant from Solar Opportunities LLC

Every day, the Bradford County YMCA serves as a gathering place for the community. Seniors are able to remain independent, exercising their body and mind through classes such as yoga and silver sneakers.
Children and teens gain self-confidence, academic achievement, and lifelong skills through afterschool programs, swimming lessons, and other community activities. Adults and families come to make friends, create lasting memories, and find a welcoming community to be a part of.
