TOWANDA BOROUGH — The start of 2020 will bring some change to the Bradford County YMCA.
According to an announcement made Monday, the Y’s fitness areas will be made available to adults 24/7, just as long as they have a key fob.
“The main goal behind this is to service more community members.” says Executive Director Charity Field. “We have a lot of people who work variable shifts, they should have the opportunity to enjoy all the YMCA has to offer as well.”
The YMCA is currently staffed from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“Safety is also priority during unstaffed hours,” Field added. “The facility has improved the camera system, installed additional phone lines, and added other security measures.”
Key fobs are available for $5 until Jan. 31, and then the price will increase to $10.
Those looking for more information can call (570) 268-9622 or stop by the YMCA at 9 College Ave. in Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.