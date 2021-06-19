TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Bradford County YMCA began its first summer camp of the year and opened the local pool on Monday, opening up what is expected to be a busy summer for the local YMCA branch.
“The first week of camp went wonderfully,” Bradford YMCA District Executive Director Charity Field said. “I am very very happy with camp and we had close to a full capacity at 59 kids this week.”
The YMCA summer day camps are open to children ages 5-15 with prices varying for children ages 13-15. The camps run on a Monday-Friday schedule and are weekly up until Aug. 20 featuring a new theme each week.
“For example week two is myths and legends and they are going to the Keystone Theatre next week for their field trip,” Field said. “For animal theme they go to a farm, and there is an Olympics theme week where our children from our Bradford and Tioga location come together and host a day camp olympics.”
Field also alluded to special events planned for the children who attend the summer camps this year as part of several new partnerships.
“We also bring in different individuals to come and do special events with the kids including our own instructors hosting different classes with them,” Field said. “We are partnering with the Keystone Theatre this year to bring in a Japanese taiko drum group to teach the kids how to play.”
Field said that there will be free community swim days hosted by local organizations and businesses throughout the summer and they will be announced a week in advance.
Today, Arey Building Supply is hosting the first community swim day, followed by Mountain Lake on Saturday June 26.
Field is proud that the YMCA is able to operate at full capacity this summer and offer the children a much needed outlet to the outdoors and group activity which has not always been fully present in the last year.
“The impact is incredible,” Field said. “The schools did a great job at making sure these kids could get through the school year, but what they need for summer this year is to be able to put the iPads and computers away and get out and have true experiences in building relationships with friends and getting both physical and emotional activity.”
