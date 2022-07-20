TOWANDA – The River Valley Regional YMCA, Bradford County Branch, recently announced that its annual campaign raised more than $31,000 to assist local children and families participate in YMCA programs.
“We thank our members, volunteers, staff, our partners and the community for their contributions,” said Chad Eberhart, CEO of the River Valley Regional YMCA. “Their support gives us the resources to make sure everyone in our community has access to the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential in a safe, welcoming environment. We could not do this alone.”
Proceeds from the fundraising campaign will be used to provide scholarships for YMCA programs and services to Bradford County residents, fund chronic disease prevention and management programs, and help support children and active older adults in the community.
This past year the Bradford County Branch YMCA was able to provide more than $60,000 in services to the local community.
Those interested can learn how to join, give or volunteer by visiting the Bradford County Branch YMCA or www.rvrymca.org.
