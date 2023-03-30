Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman applications are now available for the Class of 2024. Preliminary evaluations will take place on Sunday, April 30, and will include presence and presentation, aerobics and fitness, scholarship and achievement evaluation, a five minute interview, and a two minute performing arts presentation of the applicant’s choice.
Selected finalists will have the opportunity to receive scholarships funds, learn public speaking and interview skills, and help grow their self-confidence. The OYW program will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Towanda Jr./Sr. High School.
