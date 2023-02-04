Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau collecting for Ronald McDonald House Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau

Farmers Care (Food Check-Out) is one of Bradford/Sullivan County farm bureau women’s committee programs. Snack items, personal care products, paper, laun-dry and cleaning products are just a few of the things on this years’ “Wish List” for the Ronald McDonald House in Danville.The event illustrates a farmer’s dedication to growing healthy and affordable food and our commitment to helping neighbors in need.