Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau collecting for Ronald McDonald House Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau
Farmers Care (Food Check-Out) is one of Bradford/Sullivan County farm bureau women’s committee programs. Snack items, personal care products, paper, laun-dry and cleaning products are just a few of the things on this years’ “Wish List” for the Ronald McDonald House in Danville.The event illustrates a farmer’s dedication to growing healthy and affordable food and our commitment to helping neighbors in need.
Restocking the pantry for the House in Danville is our goal for this our 25th year. The pantry is looking pretty bare by now.
The house is a place where families know they are not alone because there are people who care about their well-being. It is a welcome “home away from home” for parents with critically ill children in the hospital and/or adults being treated at the hospital.
In 2022, the House actually was able to come after the Pandemic. They saw nearly 5000 guests with many weeks being full with families. Currently, they are working on a remodeling project. The House has been painted inside and new flooring is being installed.
The Family Room inside Children’s Hospital is open. There is a kitchenette area with snacks and drinks. There is also a napping area with two sleep rooms with restrooms for families to use.
They were also able to host Camp Dost in 2022. This is a camp for children that have cancer. It is held at Camp Victory in Millville, Pa. There were over 40 campers with everyone happy that camp returned.
Collecting items for the House will begin on February 1st and end on March10th. All items will be delivered to the house on March 14th. The “Wish List” will be included in this article. Due to the immune suppressed families that they serve, food expiration dates need to be good for at least 6 months. Drop-off sites will also be listed here.
If you wish to be put on our drop-off list or have donations to pick up, please contact Barbara Warburton (Sullivan County) at 570-924-3984 or Kathy Yoachim (Bradford County) at 570-395-3462.
Bolded items are highest priority
Food products — Due to the immune suppressed families we serve, we ask that food expiration dates are good for at least six months.
Snack items (cookies, fruit snacks, individually packaged crackers, chips, pretzels)
BBQ sauce, salad dressing, mayo, relish
Baking mixes (cakes, cookies)
Single serve cereal boxes
Manicure Items — Clippers, nail files
12oz insulated cups with lids
Good quality laundry baskets
Automatic dishwasher detergent (pods)
Stainless steel cleaning wipes
Scrubbing bubbles bathroom cleaner
All-purpose copier/printer paper (8.5x11)
Toner cartridges-Hewlett Packard laser jet printers (Laser Jet Pro MFP M22dn, Color Li M651, Laser Jet 700 Color MFP M775, Laser Jet Pro M501dn)
Batteries (Duracell &Energizer, AAA-AA)
Large Plastic Storage Bins
We ask that all donated gift cards be usable in the Danville and Bloomsburg areas.
As an on-going fundraiser, we collect product tabs and recycle them. All of the proceeds from this collection are used to offset operational costs.
The Family Room is in need of individuals to voLunteer their time. The volunteer schedule is quite flexible and can accommodate busy schedules.
Thank you for your dedication to our House which allows families with sick children to stay together and near the medical care they need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.