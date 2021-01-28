Farmers Care (Food Check-Out) is a AFBF Women’s Committee program that collects food and monetary donations for the six Ronald McDonald Houses of Pennsylvania. The event illustrates a farmer’s dedication to growing healthy and affordable food and our commitment to helping neighbors in need.
The Bradford/Sullivan County Women’s Leadership committee is again collecting items for the Ronald McDonald house in Danville. This is the 23rd year of helping to restock their pantry. At this time of year, their pantry is looking bare. The house is a place where families know they are not alone because there are people who care about their well-being. It is a welcome “home-away-from-home” for parents with critically ill children in the hospital or children and/or adults being treated at the hospital. The Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau has been able to help them do this with the support of the communities it serves.
Each Ronald McDonald House has a wish list of items that they need to restock their pantry.
The bureau will start collecting items on Feb. 1 and end on March 13. All items will be delivered to the Ronald McDonald House on March 16. ￼
Those who wish to be put on the drop-off list or who have donations to pick up can contact Barbara Warburton (Sullivan County) at (570) 924-3984 or Kathy Yoachim (Bradford County) at (570) 395-3462.
DROP-OFF SITES
BRADFORD COUNTY
- TOWANDA – Bradford County Action, Inc. — 500 William St; St. Agnes School — 102 3rd St.
- CANTON – Canton Sentinel; Canton and area Churches; Canton High School FFA.
- TROY – Troy High School FFA.
- WYSOX – Bradford County Conservation Stoll Center — 200 Lake Road.
- WYALUSING – Wyalusing High School Leo Club; PS Bank — Route 6
- LERAYSVILLE – Dille Parish UCC; Northeast High School FFA.
- NEATH – Neath Welsh Congregational Church.
- POTTERVILLE – Northeast VFW Post 6824 — 1468 Haighs Pond Road
- LITTLE MEADOWS – Little Meadows Community Independent Bible Church.
- WEST WARREN – First Congregational Church.
- NORTH ORWELL – North Orwell Union Church.
- ULSTER – Union Valley Mennonite Church.
- SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Hardware at 491 Main St., Bryan’s Meat Cutting at 8861 Springfield Road.
- ATHENS – Athens High School FFA.
- SAYRE – Sayre High School National Honor Society (Brock Street entrance).
- ROME – Wyalusing Livestock Market and Auction on Route 187.
SULLIVAN COUNTY
- DUSHORE – Dushore Market, Redeemer Church, Sullivan Review, Sullivan Co. Extension Office, Hurley’s Market.
- LAPORTE – Sullivan County Court House.
- FORKSVILLE – U.S. Post Office.
- OVERTON – St. Paul’s Church.
- ELKLAND – St. Peter’s Church.
- NEW ALBANY – Jan’s Beauty Shoppe.
- Sullivan County Dairy and Livestock Clubs.
TIOGA COUNTY, NEW YORK
- NICHOLS – Nichols United Methodist Church – 122 Bliven St.
- WAVERLY – Kinsley Chiropractic – 551 Broad St.
NEEDED ITEMS (* items are high priority items)
FOOD STAPLES (Due to servicing immune suppressed families, we ask that food expiration dates are good for at least six-months.)
- Butter/margarine.
- Individual cereal boxes (small size “fun packs”) * (House and Family Room).
- Snack Items (i.e. cookies, fruit roll-ups, individual packaged crackers, individual packaged chips, pretzels, etc.) * (House and Family Room).
- Microwavable meals (shelf-stable) (i.e. pot roast dinner, turkey dinner, spaghetti dinner, etc ...). No frozen dinners please. (House and Family Room).
- Cooking oil.
- Mayonnaise, ketchup, BBQ sauce, salad dressings.
- Baking mixes (i.e. cakes, cookies, etc ...).
- Canned icing.
PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS
- Manicure items — clippers, nail files.
- Hair brushes.
PAPER PRODUCTS
- Ziplock storage bags (refrigerator/freezer gallon size).*
- 8 oz Solo cups.*
- 12 oz. cups (insulated coffee cups) for (House and Family Room)
- Paper towels (House and Family Room).*
- Cube facial tissue boxes (House and Family Room).*
- Disposable bowls (microwavable) (House and Family Room).
- Food prep gloves.
LAUNDRY PRODUCTS
- High efficiency laundry detergent.
- Good quality laundry baskets.
- OxiClean stain remover (stick or powder).
- Dryer sheets.*
CLEANING PRODUCTS
- Automatic dishwasher detergent (blocks). *
- Anti-bacterial hand soap (pump). *
- Disinfectant wipes (cleaning towels).
- Brillo.
- Stainless steel wipes.
OFFICE SUPPLIES
- All purpose copier/printer paper (8 ½ x11).
- Toner cartridges for Hewlett Packard Laser Jet Printers (Laser Jet Pro MFP M225dn, Color LI M651, Laser Jet 700 Color MFP M775, Laser Jet Pro M501dn).
- Post-Its (3x3).
- Packing tape.
MISCELLANEOUS
- 40-Watt Equivalent LED Light Bulbs. *
- Batteries (Duracell AAA, AA).
- No-stick frying pans.
GIFT CERTIFICATES (All donated gift certificates should be usable in the Danville and Bloomsburg areas)
- Wal-Mart department store.
- Staples office supply store.
- Cole’s Hardware.
- Giant Foods.
- Weis Markets.
- Amazon.
- Target department store.
TABS
As an on-going fundraiser, the bureau collects product tabs and recycle them. All the proceeds from this collection are used to offset operational costs.
VOLUNTEERS
The Family Room is in need of individuals to volunteer their services. The volunteer schedule is quite flexible and can accommodate busy schedules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.