Farmers and clowns don’t often have a lot in common — but the two are joining together for the 22nd year to help families in need.
The Bradford/Sullivan Counties Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee has partnered with other counties’ Women Leadership Committees to collect necessary items and funds for the Ronald McDonald House through the Farmers Care Program.
The Farmers Care Program was born out of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Food Check-Out Day, a program started in the mid 1990’s that celebrated low food prices in the United States, according to a press release published by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
The release states that the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau later took on Food Check-Out Day “as a way to raise monetary and food donations for those in need” and partnered with Pennsylvania’s Ronald McDonald Houses to support the organization, which strives to keep families of children enduring medical treatment together as they are treated.
In 2014 the American Farm Bureau Federation discontinued the Food Check-Out Day program and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee took over operations of the program and renamed it Farmers Care “to illustrate the obvious, farmers care about the quality of food they produce and helping their communities,” according to the release.
Bradford County was ranked ninth in the top 10 counties to utilize the Ronald McDonald House in Danville in 2019 as 37 local families received services.
County Women’s Leadership Chair and Bradford County Farmers Care Program Coordinator Kathy Yoachim stated that this is “one of the reasons our communities go above and beyond to support the program.”
Yoachim explained that the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau does not supply funding to any of the six Ronald McDonald Houses in the Commonwealth and that everything raised through the Farmers Care Program is brought in with the help of county farm bureaus, businesses, schools, churches and individuals.
The Bradford/Sullivan Counties Farm Bureau began collecting items including food staples, personal care products, paper products, laundry and cleaning products, office supplies and financial donations to help “restock the pantry” at the Danville Ronald McDonald House on Feb. 1 and will continue to collect items until March 8. They will be delivered to Danville on March 10.
“Farmers Care...recognizes the commitment of farm families of every size and commodity to raising healthy food for our community,” stated a press release given by Yoakim. “It shows the way farmers and others work together to build a stronger relationship between food producers and consumers in our community by volunteering to help those in need.”
Along with serving thousands of guests each year, 13,111 in 2019, money and items raised through the Farmers Care Program also help in the operation of a Ronald McDonald Family Room in Danville which saw 1,203 visits in 2019 and Camp Dost, a Ronald McDonald House run summer camp designed “to provide a sense of normalcy for pediatric oncology patients and rebuild their self-esteem and confidence.”
Donations of items or financial contributions can be dropped off at the Bradford County Extension Office in Towanda, Troy Vet Center, Wyalusing High School Leo Club, Athens High School FFA or 11 other locations in Bradford County or the Dushore Market, Sullivan County Courthouse in Laporte, Forksville Post Office or four other locations in Sullivan County.
Individuals may contact Barbara Warburton (Sullivan County) at (570) 924-3984 or Yoachim (Bradford County) at (570) 395-3462 with any questions or to find the nearest drop off location.
Wish list items include:
Food:
(Due to servicing immune suppressed families, we ask that food expiration dates are good for at least six-months.)
• K-Cups (coffee, tea, hot chocolate)
• Individual Cereal Boxes (child size “Fun Packs”)
• Individual Juice Boxes
• Snack Items (i.e. cookies, fruit roll-ups, individual packaged crackers, individual packaged chips, pretzels, etc.)
• Canned Pasta (i.e. ravioli, etc.)*
• Microwavable Meals (shelf-stable) (i.e. pot roast dinner, turkey dinner, spaghetti dinner, etc.)
• Cooking Oil
• Sugar
• Mayo
• Baking mixes (i.e. cakes, cookies, etc.)
• Canned Icing
Personal care products:
• Feminine Pads
Paper products:
• Ziplock Storage Bags (refrigerator/freezer gallon size)
• 8 oz Solo Cups
• 12 oz. cups (insulated coffee cups)
• Paper Towels
• Cube Facial Tissue Boxes
• Disposable Bowls (microwavable)
• Straws
• Food Prep Gloves
Laundry products:
• High Efficiency Laundry Detergent
• Good Quality Laundry Baskets
• OxiClean Stain Remover (stick or powder)
• Dryer Sheets
Cleaning products:
• Automatic Dishwasher Detergent (powder or blocks)
• Antibacterial Hand Soap (pump)
• Disinfectant wipes (cleaning towels)
• Brillo
• Stainless Steel Wipes
Office supplies:
• Toner Cartridges-Hewlett Packard
• Laser Jet Printer (Laser Jet Pro MFP M225dn, Color LI M651, Laser Jet 700
• Color MFP M775, Laser Jet Pro M501dn)
• All Purpose Copier/Printer Paper (8 ½ x11)
• Post-Its (3x3)
• Black Sharpies
Miscellaneous:
• 40-Watt Equivalent LED Light Bulbs
• Batteries (Duracell-AAA, AA)
Gift certificates:
• Walmart Department Store
• Staples Office Supply Store
• Cole’s Hardware
• Giant Foods
• Weis Markets
• Amazon
• Target Department Store
(They ask that all donated gift certificates be usable in the Danville and Bloomsburg areas.)
TABS:
As an on-going fundraiser we collect product tabs and recycle them. All the proceeds from this collection are used to offset operational costs.
Volunteers:
The Family Room is in need of individuals to volunteer their services. The volunteer schedule is quite flexible and can accommodate busy schedules.
