Community members are invited to a picnic hosted by the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau on Aug. 4 at beginning at 11 a.m.

The picnic will be held at the Hilltop Pavilion at Mt. Pisgah State Park. Community organizations such as Penn State Extension and the Heritage Museum will be in attendance. Pork barbecue will be provided, and attendants are asked to bring a dish to pass. Lunch starts at noon.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.