Community members are invited to a picnic hosted by the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau on Aug. 4 at beginning at 11 a.m.
The picnic will be held at the Hilltop Pavilion at Mt. Pisgah State Park. Community organizations such as Penn State Extension and the Heritage Museum will be in attendance. Pork barbecue will be provided, and attendants are asked to bring a dish to pass. Lunch starts at noon.
The picnic is planned as an event for the 500 members of the local bureau to meet with community members and discuss the bureau’s mission. A special speaker will discuss solar contracts with farmers, and the state bureau’s lobbyist will provide a legislative update.
The Bradford/Sullivan Farm Bureau is an entirely volunteer organization working to help farmers use their voice to get policies done not only at the local level, but in the state and nation as well. Lately they have focused on getting whole milk back in schools, ag labor laws, and providing funding for 4-H. They also are involved in issues like milk marketing, property taxes, hunting regulations, and anything else that affects farmers.
Local dues go to support FFA jackets for local chapters as well as buying agriculture books for public libraries and school classrooms.
The farm bureau will be holding its annual meeting at the Miller’s Corn Maze on Friday, Oct. 6 over a breakfast. Anyone interested in attending or becoming a member can contact President Barb Warburton at 570-924-3984.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
