(BY THE REVIEW) The Bradford-Sullivan Forest Landowner’s Association has announced the availability of a $1,000 scholarship for students.
The scholarship will be awarded to high school seniors or college students enrolled in forestry, natural resources management, environmental education, parks, agriculture, or agronomy programs. The BSFLA hopes to encourage a new generation of forest stewards, and claimed previous recipients have brought their skills back to the area to work in government and nonprofit organizations focused on helping the local environment.
Applicants for the scholarship should be residents of Bradford or Sullivan Counties. High school seniors should be accepted into one of the above mentioned programs. College students must be enrolled in either a four-year course of study or pursuing an associate’s degree.
Interested students can send applications to BSFLA Scholarship, P.O. Box 473, Wysox, PA 18854.
Application forms can be obtained at the guidance departments of Bradford and Sullivan County high schools or on the Bradford County Conservation District website at www.bccdpa.com.
