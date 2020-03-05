Nearly $30,000 will make its way into northeastern Pennsylvania historical societies, including $8,000 in Bradford and Sullivan counties, after recent grants have been awarded by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
A press release made public by the office of state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) on Wednesday announced that the nearly $30,000 in grants will be used to “help strengthen the region’s museum community by supporting the general operations of the museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs.”
“The 23rd Senatorial District is home to some great museums and historical societies, which exhibit the rich history that we have in North Central and Northeastern, Pennsylvania,” the release cited Yaw stating. “The grants awarded will help these facilities continue the work they do preserving history and educating the public.”
The press release noted that according to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, the amounts of funding each historical society was awarded was determined using an equation based on a percentage of the eligible museum’s previous year’s operating budget.
The release also informed that the maximum any museum could receive is $40,000 and all official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.
The following is a list of Cultural and Historical Support Grant Awards by county:
• Bradford County Historical Society - $4,000.
• Sullivan County Historical Society - $4,000.
• Lycoming County Little League Baseball Inc. - $5,937.
• Lycoming County Historical Society, Thomas T. Taber Museum - $4,000.
• Susquehanna County Historical Society - $4,000.
• Lewisburg Children’s Museum (Union County) - $4,000.
• Union County Historical Society - $4,000.
