Two local projects were awarded low-interest loans by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) Wednesday, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110).
PENNVEST awarded a $4,736,700 loan for the Towanda Municipal Authority’s Water System Improvement Project and a $394,775 loan for Laporte Borough’s Water Meter Installation Project.
“I want to commend the Towanda Municipal Authority, as well as Laporte Borough, for their great work in leveraging these state resources to expand and enhance these water-related projects,” Yaw said. “Making these improvements can be a challenge, and very expensive to build and maintain, but they are extremely important to the health and economy of our local communities.”
“I am very pleased that both the Towanda Municipal Authority and Laporte Borough have been awarded this funding,” said Pickett. “The funding used for these projects will help ensure the continued health and safety for local residents, as well as bring in more job opportunities and increase economic growth for our region.”
The funding awarded to the Towanda Municipal Authority will cover a portion of the costs to develop three new well sources, a one-million gallon per day new membrane filtration plant, a 107,000-gallon storage tank, 7,500 feet of raw water transmission main, rehabilitation of a booster pump station, 6,780 feet of water transmission main replacement and related appurtenances will also be constructed.
“Over the past several years the Towanda water system has extended into new areas and we anticipate that growth to continue in the future,” said Kyle Lane, Towanda Borough manager. “Having the capacity to accommodate extensions brings development opportunities to our area and also increases property value. It makes the area more attractive to developers looking to capitalize on cheap natural gas and bring good family sustaining jobs to our area.”
“The Towanda Municipal Authority’s New Water and System Improvements Project has been in development for well over a decade. The project would not have come to fruition without the determination and support of the Towanda Municipal Authority Board of Directors, Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission, The Central Bradford Progress Authority, the Bradford County Commissioners and the local business community. The upgrade to the area’s infrastructure will benefit the community for many years to come,” Lane concluded.
Laporte Borough will use the funding to install individual meters and meter pits to track and bill according to actual usage. The project will serve to improve the overall system and will assist with the compliance of the Borough’s Water Allocation Permit.
“Laporte Borough certainly appreciates the support provided by Sen. Yaw and Rep. Pickett,” said Jim Rogers, finance chair for Laporte Borough Council. “We are finishing a new tank and water project and DEP required us to put in new meters and we appreciate our legislators support in obtaining this funding. Without the assistance and availability of PENNVEST, we could not afford to finance the project using conventional financing.”
PENNVEST is not supported by the state’s general fund budget, which covers the daily operations and services of the commonwealth. PENNVEST financing is provided through the use of federal funding and prior bond issues by the state as well as proceeds from the Marcellus Shale Impact Fee legislation, Act 13 of 2012.
