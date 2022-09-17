Bradford-Tioga Head Start announces intergenerational program

Developing intergenerational relationships is important. Ideally, these relationships are between grandparent and grandchild. But in the busy society we live in, where families live far apart, other types of intergenerational relationships can fill the void.
There are many reasons why intergenerational relations are important – both for the pre-school aged child and the older generation. The child gets to develop a relationship that can strengthen their emotional support system. It gives older adults a sense of purpose and helps younger generations have a great respect for and value of older adults. For the older person it not only makes them feel useful and needed, it also provides them with the comfort that the younger generation is much like their younger selves.
For children enrolled in the Canton classrooms of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. a new project is being introduced this fall to bring preschool aged children and older adults together to learn, grow and play together. The Edna Landon Memorial Intergenerational Project will bring preschool children together with local seniors to interact, engage, build relationships, and make life-long memories through interactive activities.
The project is being established as a memorial to the late Edna Landon, who served as a Head Start Family Advocate and volunteered for many years in the Head Start classrooms. Edna was a pillar in the Head Start community and her passion for children and families will continue to live on through the generous donations provided by her loving children. A public memorial service for Landon, who died on Christmas Eve, 2020, will be held at the North Union Christian Church on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.