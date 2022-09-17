Bradford-Tioga Head Start announces intergenerational program

Children like the ones pictured, who are currently enrolled in the Canton classrooms of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc., will be a part of the Edna Landon Memorial Intergenerational Project. The new initiative is set to begin this fall.

 Photo Provided

Developing intergenerational relationships is important. Ideally, these relationships are between grandparent and grandchild. But in the busy society we live in, where families live far apart, other types of intergenerational relationships can fill the void.

There are many reasons why intergenerational relations are important – both for the pre-school aged child and the older generation. The child gets to develop a relationship that can strengthen their emotional support system. It gives older adults a sense of purpose and helps younger generations have a great respect for and value of older adults. For the older person it not only makes them feel useful and needed, it also provides them with the comfort that the younger generation is much like their younger selves.