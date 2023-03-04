Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Highlights Poison Prevention Awareness Month

Miss Carol shown with several children from East Smithfield 1 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Back row (l to r): A. Lantz, Middle Row: right-to-left, L. Dunn, E. Allen, L. Dunn, R. Burlingame Front row (l to r): G. Seeley, Miss Carol, M. Lattimer.

 Photo provided by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.

March is Poison Prevention Awareness Month. While it might sound like something that will never happen to you or your family, the fact is that most poisonings occur in the home.

Educating parents and children about what poisons are and how to recognize them is key to keeping everyone safe. The majority of poisoning cases involve children swallowing something, but poisoning can happen through the eyes, skin, and lungs, too.