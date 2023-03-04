March is Poison Prevention Awareness Month. While it might sound like something that will never happen to you or your family, the fact is that most poisonings occur in the home.
Educating parents and children about what poisons are and how to recognize them is key to keeping everyone safe. The majority of poisoning cases involve children swallowing something, but poisoning can happen through the eyes, skin, and lungs, too.
Miss Carol, a member of Arnot Ogden Medical Center Auxiliary, visited the East Smithfield Head Start classroom and introduced children to her partners “Twitch” and “Twiggle”. They are the main characters in several books that aim to teach children “ If you don’t know what it is, STAY AWAY and ask a grown-up.”
Next, Miss Carol played a game with the children. She picked items out of a bag and the children had to decide if the item was okay (with a thumbs up) or a stay away one (with a stop hand). They also discussed six safety rules that would help protect them from an accidental poisoning:
- Do not eat or drink any medications that you find
- Never eat unknown plants or berries
- Stay away from cleaning products
- Stay away from perfume and shaving cream
- Stay away from poisonous containers
- Keep brother/sisters away from poison too
- And if, you don’t know what something is, then get an adult to help.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook
