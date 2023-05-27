Although the school year has been coming to a close, the Bradford-Tioga Head Start program has been having events that engage students and bring the classroom community together.
During the “Week of the Young Child” at Bradford-Tioga Head Start, there is a focus on equitable learning experiences that ensure children’s growth and development.
During the week, students at the Athens 3 classroom participated in activities such as Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday and Artsy Thursday. On Artsy Thursday, children read the story “My First Spring” by Matthew Lambert and created clay bird nests to celebrate the spring season, which are now on display at the Spalding Memorial Library in Athens.
There was also a Healthy Kid’s Day event held at the Bradford County YMCA in Towanda where families learned about the Head Start programs. Children in attendance were given the opportunity to decorate a bucket to take home.
In the Troy 2 classroom, students celebrated their classmate, Liam’s Mexican heritage by creating paper hat sombreros, plastic egg maracas and sombrero cookies using a recipe from a traditional Mexican dessert.
