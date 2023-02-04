Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Celebrates American Heart Month

February is American Heart Month, a time for everyone to focus on cardiovascular health. Why? Because cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths and the No. 1 killer in men, causing 1 in 4 deaths each year. The simple truth is most cardiovascular diseases are preventable with education and healthy lifestyle changes.
To bring awareness about cardiovascular disease, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff and children were encouraged to wear red on Friday, February 3rd in support of National Wear Red Day. Classrooms planned activities which included the color red, hearts, discussions about healthy habits, and ate red healthy foods such as strawberries, and apples.
Here are a few things you can do to observe American Heart Month
Take up a heart-healthy habit.
- Staying active, eating healthy, and watching our weight are important parts of maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system. Pick a new heart-healthy habit like jogging or substituting sodas with water and try to stick to it for a whole month.
- Learn about the risk factors for heart disease, the ways you can prevent them, and the lifestyle choices that can help you stay healthy.
Get your cholesterol tested.
- A simple cholesterol test to let you know if you’re at risk and should make adjustments to your diet.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
