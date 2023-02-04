Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Celebrates American Heart Month

Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Central Office staff celebrate American Hear Month by participating in National Wear Red Day. Back Row (L to R): Caitlyn Jackson, ERSEA/Nutrition Coordinator; Lori Fessler, Health Coordinator; Robin Knapp, Finance Manager; Apryl Tubbs, Family Service Supervisor; and Joyce DeHaven, Education and State Coordinator. Front Row (L to R): Wendy Williams, Finance Administrative Assistant, Phyllis Marriner, Education Supervisor; and Jennifer Monahan Executive Administrative Assistant

 Photo Provided

February is American Heart Month, a time for everyone to focus on cardiovascular health. Why? Because cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths and the No. 1 killer in men, causing 1 in 4 deaths each year. The simple truth is most cardiovascular diseases are preventable with education and healthy lifestyle changes.

To bring awareness about cardiovascular disease, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff and children were encouraged to wear red on Friday, February 3rd in support of National Wear Red Day. Classrooms planned activities which included the color red, hearts, discussions about healthy habits, and ate red healthy foods such as strawberries, and apples.