Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. celebrates handwashing awareness

National Handwashing Awareness Week is Dec. 5 to 11. It doesn’t matter if you knew about this holiday before or if you are learning about it just now, because every day is a good day to celebrate handwashing. Clean hands prevent the spread of germs which helps prevent sickness and promotes healthy habits.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Teachers and Family Partners received packets that contained materials about lesson plans and experiments along with a “Handwashing is my Superpower” poster and stickers. Throughout the month of December, classrooms and home visits will focus on educating enrolled children about the importance of handwashing and the proper way to wash hands.
Each family also received the poster and instructions so they can reinforce the importance of proper handwashing at home. Handwashing helps to prevent the spread of germs and helps to keep children and adults healthy.
According to the CDC, building handwashing skills takes time. At first children will need regular reminders, but once handwashing becomes a habit and a regular part of your child’s day, they will practice it throughout their lives.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.'s mission is "…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive."
