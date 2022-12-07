Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. celebrates handwashing awareness

Teachers at the Northeast Bradford 1 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. held a small group discussion learning what germs are and how we can get rid of them. Children practiced how to properly wash hands by singing simple handwashing songs. Each child was asked to provide an example of when they needed to wash their hands, and when they could, they were given a “Handwashing is your Superpower” sticker. Pictured are: standing from left: Odin, Nora, Trace, Yesli, Makenzie, Ivania and Daniella. Sitting from left: Eleanor, Brooklyn, Noah, Nash, Miles and Colton.

 Photo provided by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.

National Handwashing Awareness Week is Dec. 5 to 11. It doesn’t matter if you knew about this holiday before or if you are learning about it just now, because every day is a good day to celebrate handwashing. Clean hands prevent the spread of germs which helps prevent sickness and promotes healthy habits.

Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Teachers and Family Partners received packets that contained materials about lesson plans and experiments along with a “Handwashing is my Superpower” poster and stickers. Throughout the month of December, classrooms and home visits will focus on educating enrolled children about the importance of handwashing and the proper way to wash hands.