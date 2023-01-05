Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. celebrates “Thank You” Month

January is National Thank You Month, and it is the perfect opportunity to show your gratitude to those who have touched your life. As children we are taught the importance of saying “thank you”, but as adults we have grown accustomed to email, text and an occasional phone call. However, nothing leaves a more lasting impression than a handwritten note conveying a heartfelt thanks. That is because a handwritten note is a tangible expression of your appreciation for receiving a gift or invitation.
Tips on how to write the perfect thank you note include, keep it short and simple; write it by hand; start with a salutation; express your gratitude; mention how you will use the gift and how much their kindness means to you; and send it promptly.
Throughout 2022, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. has received an abundance of support from the community. Mobile libraries, fire departments, banks and local businesses are just a few of the places that gave of their time to support BTHS children and families. After each visit, the children make special cards to show them their appreciation and thank them for being a part of their learning experience.
We should always remember to be truly thankful. In January, with a new year comes a fresh start, so kick it off by being thankful! Here are a few good ways to start:
Make a list of all that you are thankful for in your work and personal life. Be specific. True blessings are the things in your life that resonate importance and touch your core.
Know that being thankful can put you in a better mood. Look at that list when you are feeling down and use it to pick up your spirits and keep you moving forward.
Know that when we are thankful, we radiate this to the people around us and we impact them in a positive way.
Hang out with people who are truly thankful. It is contagious. You know who these people are immediately. They are energetic and have a certain spark to them. They laugh a lot and have a can-do attitude. They are willing to try new things. If you ask them what they’re thankful for, they would be able to list off many. When you visit with this person, you feel energized, inspired and thankful to know them.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting.
The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.”
