Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. celebrates “Thank You” Month

Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc students enrolled in the Canton 1 and Canton 2 classrooms were given ornaments by Stull’s Flowers in Canton. The children used the ornaments during Canton’s Light Night to decorate a Christmas tree. Canton 2 children are pictured.

 Photo provided by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.

January is National Thank You Month, and it is the perfect opportunity to show your gratitude to those who have touched your life. As children we are taught the importance of saying “thank you”, but as adults we have grown accustomed to email, text and an occasional phone call. However, nothing leaves a more lasting impression than a handwritten note conveying a heartfelt thanks. That is because a handwritten note is a tangible expression of your appreciation for receiving a gift or invitation.

Tips on how to write the perfect thank you note include, keep it short and simple; write it by hand; start with a salutation; express your gratitude; mention how you will use the gift and how much their kindness means to you; and send it promptly.