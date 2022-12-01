Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. class spreads kindness

Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports or PBIS, is a program-wide behavior plan that Bradford-Tioga Head Start Inc. began implementing in 2016. Its purpose is to build positive relationships between staff, families, and children; to teach children how to successfully develop good social, emotional, and academic behaviors; and to support a child’s mental wellness. It is a way to create positive, predictable, equitable and safe learning environments where everyone can thrive. Using positive reinforcement, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. children learn to “Be Safe”, “Be Kind” and “Be Responsible”.
The Northeast Bradford 1 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. recently decided to put the PBIS kindness to work! They wanted to share something special with others in the surrounding communities and spread their thoughts of kindness. Residents of the Towanda Personal Care Home were chosen as the lucky recipients. Children worked during class on creating cards and materials were also sent home so that families could also be involved.
