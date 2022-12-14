Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. cooks up family bonding

Ethan, a child enrolled in the Troy Early Head Start component of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. along with mom Amber and big sister Evelynn made a tasty treat of pumpkin pudding as an activity during a recent home visit.

 Photo Provided

If you had to name just one thing that brings people together what would it be? Why food, of course. Cooking together creates closer bonds and helps build lifelong memories. But there are additional benefits to cooking together. When parents and children cook and work together, a child’s self-esteem and confidence will grow as the parent and child spend time together. Memories will be made that last that will last a lifetime.

Another big benefit of food preparation is the child learns about the food they are making and becomes more likely to eat it. They learn to appreciate the different food colors and textures which in turn strengthens their senses. Helping in the kitchen can also help children learn about counting and measuring (math), combining and mixing ingredients (science) and recipes (reading).