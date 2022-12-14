Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. cooks up family bonding

If you had to name just one thing that brings people together what would it be? Why food, of course. Cooking together creates closer bonds and helps build lifelong memories. But there are additional benefits to cooking together. When parents and children cook and work together, a child’s self-esteem and confidence will grow as the parent and child spend time together. Memories will be made that last that will last a lifetime.
Another big benefit of food preparation is the child learns about the food they are making and becomes more likely to eat it. They learn to appreciate the different food colors and textures which in turn strengthens their senses. Helping in the kitchen can also help children learn about counting and measuring (math), combining and mixing ingredients (science) and recipes (reading).
During a recent home visit, Ethan, a child enrolled in Troy Early Head Start, along with his sister Evelynn and mom Amber, prepared a snack. The family worked together following a recipe to measure, pour and mix ingredients. Just by stirring, both children used fine motor skills, counting skills and how to take turns. Each ingredient was tasted individually before it was combined with the other ingredients.
In the end, the pumpkin pudding was a thumbs-up tasty treat. So much so, the family even saved a portion for dad to taste too.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.”
