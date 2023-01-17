BLOSSBURG — Giving, makes us all feel good. There is no time that giving is more prevalent than during the holidays. Choosing the right way to give or the right place to give is usually the hardest part.

In November 2022, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Central Office staff decided they wanted to give back to the Blossburg community. Information Systems Coordinator Jill Wood came up with using the idea of a reverse advent calendar. Each week, throughout the month of December, Head Start Staff shopped at the Blossburg Holiday Market to purchase items to add to a grocery cart from the provided list.