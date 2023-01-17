BLOSSBURG — Giving, makes us all feel good. There is no time that giving is more prevalent than during the holidays. Choosing the right way to give or the right place to give is usually the hardest part.
In November 2022, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Central Office staff decided they wanted to give back to the Blossburg community. Information Systems Coordinator Jill Wood came up with using the idea of a reverse advent calendar. Each week, throughout the month of December, Head Start Staff shopped at the Blossburg Holiday Market to purchase items to add to a grocery cart from the provided list.
On Dec. 22, all of the cart's contents were donated to the Blossburg Food Bank. It was a fun way to buy items each week from a local store and donate to a local place. Volunteers at the Blossburg Food Bank were so excited to receive the items.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting.
The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
