Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. encourages child passenger safety

Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. encourages parents to review vehicle safety rules as children return to school or daycare. September is Child Passenger Safety month.

 Photo provided by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.

