Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. encourages child passenger safety

A regional school program urges parents to engage in vehicle safety measures as the new school year starts.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is promoting a series of actions that residents can take to protect their children as they return to school. BTHS, Inc. encourages parents to review vehicle safety rules with their children.
September is Child Passenger Safety month, which is a time to spread awareness to parents and caregivers.
“The primary focus is to ensure that car seats and booster seats are age and size appropriate and installed properly,” according to BTHS, Inc.
Children under age 2 should be placed in a rear-facing safety seat until they reach age 2 or outgrow the maximum weight and height restrictions.
Children over age 2 should be secured in a forward-facing child safety seat with a harness until they have reached the highest weight or height allowed by the seat manufacturer. Once they outgrown a forward-facing seat, they should be secured in a belt-positioning booster seat until the vehicle lap and shoulder belts fit properly. Child that are four feet nine inches tall or between ages 8 to 12 typically outgrow them. All children under age 13 should ride in the back seat.
BTHS, Inc. will share Pennsylvania’s “Law of Love” vehicle safety information through September. The “Law of Love” focuses on requirements for children and car seat safety. It includes safety for rear-facing, forward-facing, booster and seat belts for children that includes newborns and juveniles through age 18. BTHS, Inc. ensures that its students have approved five-point harness seats.
The public is encouraged to contact local police or state troopers for more specific information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.