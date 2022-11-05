Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Encourages Toddler Sensory Play

Maya Jo, a child enrolled in the Towanda Early Head Start socialization, is pictured with her very own sensory bin with cheerio “sand”.

 Photo Provided

Infants and toddlers find their greatest satisfaction in sensory experiences. Sensory play focuses on activities that engage a child’s senses. It encourages learning through exploration, curiosity, problem solving and creativity. It helps to build nerve connections in the brain and encourages the development of language and motor skills.

One type of sensory play that young children need to experience is textures and touch. “It’s hard for toddlers to experience new textures when everything goes in their mouth”, states Towanda Family Partner, Carrie Spencer. “During a recent playgroup, we ground up cheerios to replace sand. This gave the children the textural experience of playing in the sand without the risk of putting actual sand in their months”.