Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Encourages Toddler Sensory Play

Infants and toddlers find their greatest satisfaction in sensory experiences. Sensory play focuses on activities that engage a child’s senses. It encourages learning through exploration, curiosity, problem solving and creativity. It helps to build nerve connections in the brain and encourages the development of language and motor skills.
One type of sensory play that young children need to experience is textures and touch. “It’s hard for toddlers to experience new textures when everything goes in their mouth”, states Towanda Family Partner, Carrie Spencer. “During a recent playgroup, we ground up cheerios to replace sand. This gave the children the textural experience of playing in the sand without the risk of putting actual sand in their months”.
Parents were encouraged to talk with their toddlers about the experience and to add toys to help them explore. All of these things assist in developing their muscle control, language, literacy, and their senses (touch, hear, sight, smell).
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.