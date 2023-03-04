Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Hosts Artist in Residence Program

The arts are so important to children, starting at an early age. From music and movement at birth up to the tactile arts of finger painting and drawing. As a child grows, art becomes a form of expression – a way for them to express their feelings and ideas. The arts influence cognition and creative thinking along with developing motor skills and problem-solving skills.
Eight Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. classrooms currently have an Artist in Residence for the 2022-2023 program year with help from the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. Mary Knysh has been visiting each class several times a month embedding the arts in lesson planning and transferring those skills to the teachers to continue what Mary started. Mary makes it fun and builds instruments, music, and movement within each lesson.
During a recent visit, children enrolled in the Blossburg 2 class learned new songs and rhymes. Miss Mary taught them how to make patterns with their bodies and how to wake up their mind! Each child was given an eggs shaker so they could follow along to the beat of the music. They also learned how to show their feelings with the egg shaker; going fast and high in the air for happy; going slow and low for sad.
Everyone loves to have Miss Mary visit. The inclusion of art in early education classrooms is a vital influence on literacy, math and science.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
