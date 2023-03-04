Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Hosts Artist in Residence Program

Mary Knysh, Artist, (center) is shown with several children enrolled in the Blossburg 2 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.

 Photo provided by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.

The arts are so important to children, starting at an early age. From music and movement at birth up to the tactile arts of finger painting and drawing. As a child grows, art becomes a form of expression – a way for them to express their feelings and ideas. The arts influence cognition and creative thinking along with developing motor skills and problem-solving skills.

Eight Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. classrooms currently have an Artist in Residence for the 2022-2023 program year with help from the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. Mary Knysh has been visiting each class several times a month embedding the arts in lesson planning and transferring those skills to the teachers to continue what Mary started. Mary makes it fun and builds instruments, music, and movement within each lesson.