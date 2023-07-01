Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. promotes outdoor activities

A local childhood education program encouraged its students to enjoy the outdoors during the month of May.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. classrooms shared information with teachers and families about Kids to Parks Day and other activities. The National Park Trust sponsored the activities and shared events and other information on its free downloadable app for smart devices.
“Playing outside promotes curiosity, creativity, critical thinking skills, artistic exploration, the learning of science, social studies, and development of large and gross motor skills,” according to Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. “Outside is the world's largest classroom and it is incredibly beneficial to preschoolers with developing minds and bodies. It also helps families bond and find things they can enjoy together.”
Children had extra playground time and picnics during their last week of school. They also played in local parks and streams, bounced balloon and partook in gardening. Every child in the program received a nature walk scavenger hunt checklist and a magnifying glass to take home. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. encourages families to conduct similar activities with their kids during the summer.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. also encourages the public to recognize July as Park and Recreation Month. The National Recreation and Park Association first recognized the annual commemoration in 1985. Bradford Tioga Head Start, Inc. stated that its classrooms and NRPA recognize “the importance of health, well-being, recreation, socialization, and nature as well as the role local parks play in those factors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.