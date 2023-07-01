Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. promotes outdoor activities

Children enrolled in Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. spent their last days of class talking about the outdoors. They spent time playing at local parks and taking hikes.

 Photo provided by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.

A local childhood education program encouraged its students to enjoy the outdoors during the month of May.

Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. classrooms shared information with teachers and families about Kids to Parks Day and other activities. The National Park Trust sponsored the activities and shared events and other information on its free downloadable app for smart devices.