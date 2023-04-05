Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Recognizes April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and was created to help families and communities recognize the importance of working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. helps families throughout the program year, through training, resources and materials, community connections as well as by continually encouraging positive interactions and connections. Beginning in September, at parent meetings and playgroups, Family Advocates and Family Partners start by showing family members how to recognize and tips to prevent child abuse.
Staff consistently provide families with opportunities to bond and interact as a family. Throughout the program, children and families had a chance to interact in a positive manner by making gingerbread houses; planting flowers, making heart collages, etc. with each other. Positive interactions are one way to proactively prevent abuse, as it keeps families focused. It also helps families to develop appropriate coping skills and parenting techniques.
