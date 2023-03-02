Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s Canton 2 class learns about tubes

Pictured is Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s Canton 2 class with John Ambruch from Schoonover Plumbing & Heating. He show off a variety of tubes he brought to show the children.

 Photo provided by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.

CANTON — A visitor stopped by an early education classroom to teach students about the importance of plumbing.

Schoonover Plumbing & Heating’s John Ambruch visited the Canton 2 Head Start class of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Ambruch helped students with their current study of tubes and tunnels.