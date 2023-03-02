Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s Canton 2 class learns about tubes

CANTON — A visitor stopped by an early education classroom to teach students about the importance of plumbing.
Schoonover Plumbing & Heating’s John Ambruch visited the Canton 2 Head Start class of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Ambruch helped students with their current study of tubes and tunnels.
“The children loved seeing all the different types of tubes that he brought with him,” BTHS stated. “As he showed each one, he talked about how they are used in their own homes. He also showed a slideshow of different animals that burrow and make tunnels. The children were excited when Mr. Ambruch said that he would leave some tubes and fittings behind for them to explore. They are eager to see what creations they can make with the supplies he left behind.”
School officials thanked Ambruch and Schoonover Plumbing & Heating for teaching the class about tubes and their usage.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.”
For more information, people can call 570-638-1400 or visit online at www.bradfordtiogahs.org or its Facebook page.
